February is Heart Health Month: Tweaks home cooks can make to be more heart healthy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - February is National Heart Health Month, and as we kick off the New Year, many home cooks may be looking for new, creative and healthy ways to meal prep their food that will last all week long.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to give heart healthy tips and recipes for those looking to incorporate better-for-you habits into their daily routines.

Mazola Corn Oil is a handy, heart healthy ingredient – perfect for meal-prepped breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Sharing tips and recipes on how to create easy-to-prepare healthy meals, Mia keyed us in on what’s good for our heart. One big part of taking care of our hearts is keeping our cholesterol levels down, and Mia shared some quick and simple suggestions on how to do so.

Her tips include:

· Using the right oil — Having an all-purpose, cholesterol-free cooking oil on hand can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

· Versatility — Healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring. Mia will talk about how to prepare recipes that span cooking technique and cuisine, yet are still easy and delicious for the whole family.

· Planning Ahead — Making healthy choices can be intimidating, but planning ahead can make it easy.

