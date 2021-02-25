Advertisement

Evers announces federal rent, energy assistance program

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new $322 million federally funded program announced Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers provides money to Wisconsin residents who need help paying for rent and utilities due to income loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible applicants must demonstrate a risk of losing their housing, have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or have a household income at or below 80% of the county median average, Evers’ office said. Rental and utility payments are made directly to the landlord or utility provider.

For a couple, that is no more than $5,233 a month in Dane County, $4,392 in Brown County, $4,100 in La Crosse County and $4,471 in Milwaukee County.

The Evers administration is partnering with Wisconsin Community Action agencies and Energy Services, Inc. to accept applications and distribute the money. Residents of Brown, Dane, Milwaukee, and Waukesha Counties and the cities of Madison and Milwaukee can apply directly to their local government’s rental assistance provider, the governor’s office said.

