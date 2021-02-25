Advertisement

CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
215 wolves harvested, number may grow as hunters have 24 hours to report
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case tells different story
Evan Sheedy booking photo
Hospital employee charged with secrectly recording patient
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show

Latest News

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.
Amber Alert issued for missing Ga. teenage girl
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can't wait for Trump's speech at CPAC.
Rep. Green looks forward to Trump CPAC speech
Marshfield Clinic releases plans for March 1 COVID-19 vaccination eligibility
FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known...
Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged