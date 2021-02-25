Assumption defeats McDonell Central 46-43 to advance to D-5 girls basketball state title game

La CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Assumption Royals girls basketball team defeated the McDonell Catholic Macs 46-43 in the Division Five state semifinal game to advance to Thursday night’s state title game against the Three Lakes Blue Jays, who pulled off a stunning upset of #1 seed Black Hawk to begin the day.

The #3 seed Royals led 19-16 at halftime, built a double digit lead in the second half, and held off a late McDonell run to advance to the state title game for the first time since they won it in 2016.

Assumption had three scorers in double figures, led by Ainara Sainz de Rosas with 16. Emily Bohn chipped in 13 points and five rebounds, and Jessie Grundhoffer had 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Tipoff in the state title game will come at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night.

