$9,000 worth of meth found during Marshfield traffic stop

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -The Marshfield Police Department seized more than $9,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Investigators said they stopped a 40-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. near the 800 block of S. Central Avenue. K-9 Rika alerted to the presence of drugs. Investigators said they found 90 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

