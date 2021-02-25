$24K worth of heroin seized in Weston area drug bust

WESTON Wis. (WSAW) - An estimated $24,000 worth of heroin is off the streets after a joint effort from several law enforcement officers.

Investigators said Cory Spencer, 22, was arrested Wednesday in Weston. Authorities said he had nearly 80 grams of heroin. Everest Metro Police say he drove to the area from Milwaukee with the intent to sell fentanyl-laced heroin so that it could be distributed in central Wisconsin.

Spencer is expected to appear in court Friday.

The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force is staffed by members of the FBI, Wisconsin DOJ, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.