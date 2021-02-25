Advertisement

$24K worth of heroin seized in Weston area drug bust

Cory Spencer booking photo
Cory Spencer booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON Wis. (WSAW) - An estimated $24,000 worth of heroin is off the streets after a joint effort from several law enforcement officers.

Investigators said Cory Spencer, 22, was arrested Wednesday in Weston. Authorities said he had nearly 80 grams of heroin. Everest Metro Police say he drove to the area from Milwaukee with the intent to sell fentanyl-laced heroin so that it could be distributed in central Wisconsin.

Spencer is expected to appear in court Friday.

The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force is staffed by members of the FBI, Wisconsin DOJ, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
213 wolves harvested, number may grow as hunters have 24 hours to report
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case tells different story
Evan Sheedy booking photo
Hospital employee charged with secrectly recording patient
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show

Latest News

Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools team up with Aspirus for weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing
Police lights
1 of 2 teens injured in Barron County buggy crash has died
Feb. 25 Marshfield drug bust
$9,000 worth of meth found during Marshfield traffic stop
Weekly Testing Returns All To School
Weekly Testing Returns All To School