USPS selects Oshkosh Defense to build greener mail truck

The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by Oshkosh Defense(U.S. Postal Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service says it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle. It’s part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its massive fleet to electric vehicles.

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the new Next Generation Delivery Vehicles at its existing U.S. manufacturing facilities.

Oshkosh will get an initial $482 million in the contract, which the USPS described as the first part of a multibillion-dollar 10-year effort to replace its delivery vehicle fleet. It’s a big miss for the electric-vehicle startup Workhorse Group, which put in an all-electric bid for the vehicles. Workhorse’s stock fell more than 47%.

