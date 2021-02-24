The night before state for Three Lakes

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - The night before a state tournament appearance is like the night before Christmas. You know the feeling where adrenaline is pumping through your veins and you can’t fall asleep. For a team like Three Lakes, that feeling is increased twofold because the girls’ basketball team hasn’t been to state since 1999.

“We had the discussion a couple of years ago,” said Three Lakes head coach George Lurvey. “We thought this team could be special.”

George Lurvey would know since he’s been coaching the majority of the girls since they were in fourth grade.

“Summer tournaments, AAU tournaments, things like that,” said George Lurvey. “As they’ll tell you, I think a 5th-grade tournament we won together.”

It comes full circle for the Bluejays. Those 5th graders are now seniors, but some things don’t change. They’re still the talk of the town.

“Just when you walk around the halls of our school, it’s just like buzzing with an excitement,” said Three Lakes senior guard Sydney Lurvey. “Everyone is kind of giddy, happy. That’s kind of what everyone talks about.”

“They’re asking me how they can get tickets,” said Three Lakes junior guard Kara Sowinski. “What time the game is, and they’re so excited to come over to La Crosse and watch us play.”

A long way from where the team was just two years ago.

“My freshman year we had some rough games,” said Sowinski. “Some teams that we definitely should have beat.”

But now the team is looking toward the future. A game against Black Hawk.

“We don’t want to go to state just to go to state,” said Sydney Lurvey. “We want to win a game.”

Before the Bluejays get to tip-off, they have to get some sleep.

“We’re roomies, so we might be up a little late,” said Sydney Lurvey.

Three Lakes’ game starts a 9:05 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.