Sun Prairie shooting investigated as a homicide

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) -MADISON, Wis. - Sun Prairie and Madison police are investigating a homicide after a man dropped off at a medical clinic died from a gunshot wound. Madison police say the 29-year-old man was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic Tuesday afternoon.

The man had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to a hospital where he later died. Madison police say detectives with the department’s Violent Crime Unit determined the shooting happened in Sun Prairie. Investigators there are working to determine where the shooting took place. Madison police will continue to assist Sun Prairie police with the investigation.

