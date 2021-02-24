Special Olympics encourages Wisconsin to ‘Create their Own Adventure’ for the Polar Plunge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Special Olympics is encouraging Wisconsinites to get creative and create their own adventure for the 2021 Polar Plunge.

In a typical year, groups have come together to jump into lakes during the months of February and March. This year, however, all plunge events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, the Polar Plunge acts as the organizations’ biggest fundraiser-- annually bringing in about $1.5 million for the state. This year, Tommy Jaime with the Special Olympics of Wisconsin said they hope to raise a third of their usual profits to serve the 9,305 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes, who work to break down barriers and build communities of inclusion across the state.

Those who want to show their support can create their own plunge adventure at home with the Chillin’ at Home challenge or through one of the Great Outdoors challenges around the state. Some of their Great Outdoor challenges include box sledding, tubing, ice skating, and snowshoe racing. Wisconsin Rapids will hold their snowshoe race Saturday, Feb. 27 at Ridges Golf Course at 10 a.m.

You can also get in on the fun by Chillin’ at Home. There are just a few simple rules; stay home, get cold, be safe, and don’t forget to snap a selfie or record a video. So far popular activities have included making snow angels in swimsuits and taking ice baths.

“We had no idea what to expect coming into this because all of this is brand new to us, and we’ve just been blown away by the enthusiasm and the support and just how many people in Wisconsin are rallying around our athletes. Even though it is totally different and something unlike anything we’ve done before,” Jaime said.

To participate in either of the challenges you must register ahead of time and raise $75 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Registration is open now at www.polarplungewi.org

