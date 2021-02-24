Advertisement

Portion of BUS 51 in Plover closed to traffic due to gas leak

Highway
Highway(Storyblocks)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A busy stretch of Business 51 in Plover is closed to repair a natural gas main that was damaged. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman Matt Cullen said crews are working to crews are currently working to stop the flow of natural gas before they begin to make repairs to the damaged main.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation advised drivers the road would be closed for approximately 2 hours.

The affected portion of Business 51 is between Porter Road and Roberts Road. The stretch of road is between The Store and Monogram Appetizers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
135 wolves harvested, hunt to end 4 days early
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case
Michael Audas booking photo
Wausau man charged with 10th OWI
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Demolition continues as T.B. Scott mansion enters next step in becoming a historic building
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Ray
Pet Project: Meet Ray
Evan Sheedy booking photo
Hospital employee accused of recording patient
"Marty the Motorcoach" has been repurposed and will serve as daytime shelter for area homeless.
Local group repurposes bus to help the homeless
The Special Olympics is encouraging Wisconsinites to get creative and create their own...
Special Olympics encourages Wisconsin to ‘Create their Own Adventure’ for the Polar Plunge