Portion of BUS 51 in Plover closed to traffic due to gas leak

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A busy stretch of Business 51 in Plover is closed to repair a natural gas main that was damaged. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman Matt Cullen said crews are working to crews are currently working to stop the flow of natural gas before they begin to make repairs to the damaged main.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation advised drivers the road would be closed for approximately 2 hours.

The affected portion of Business 51 is between Porter Road and Roberts Road. The stretch of road is between The Store and Monogram Appetizers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.