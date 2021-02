WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ray is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who arrived at the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is a timid cat but has lived with other cats and quickly opens up to friendly people.

To learn more about Ray visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

