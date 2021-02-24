Mosinee couple celebrates second 100th birthday

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In Mosinee, two centenarians are celebrating making the three-digit milestone.

“We’re both close to 100-years-old,” George Budrus said. “I was 100 in August, born in 1920. So I’m 100 and six months old,” his wife Bernice added.

Out of their 100 years, the two have been married to each other for three-quarters of that.

“We got married on June 30th, 1945,” Bernice shared.

George was working at a store in their hometown of Lublin when the two met. George remembered Bernice from seeing her in the store one day. Later that day they saw each other randomly when they went dancing.

“He said ‘You want to dance with me?’ I said ‘Oh it’s you.’ George said ‘Yeah it’s me, I’m George.’ That’s how we met,” Bernice explained.

George and Bernice have always prided themselves on handwork and dedication. George says both of those attributes were crucial in beating COVID-19 last year.

“It was pretty serious for me, the way they tell me I was partially out for a couple of days,” George shared.

So what is the secret to making it to 100? George has a few suggestions.

“Perseverance and hard work, and not spending your money in a tavern,” George joked.

The two stay inside most days, but still remain active by baking or planting gardens in the summer, even if it takes a little more time.

“It’s hard to do the same things that you did before. I’ll put it that way. When you’re 25, well you’re not 100,” George said.

George is celebrating receiving both rounds of the COVID-19 vaccinations. Bernice is not far behind and receiving her last dose later this week.

