Marathon County among additonal vaccination sites announced by Gov. Evers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County will soon have one of four new regional COVID vaccination sites, and it could be here by mid-April.

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) made the announcement Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Gov. Evers’ announcement was a big sigh of relief and excitement for the Marathon County Health Department that we’re getting closer to taking control of COVID-19.

“This is really good news for all of us,” Marathon County Health Department Public Information Officer Judy Burrows said. “We’re going to be a good site.”

As COVID-19 vaccines become more available, Marathon County Health Department is preparing for the start of the regional vaccination site coming to the area.

“Our role is really coordinating having an outside agency come into our community and help them understand what our community is, how we operate, and who they should be working with,” Burrows said.

The vaccination site will be operated by AMI Healthcare, and anyone in the Central Wisconsin region will be eligible for the vaccine.

“We want this to be an easy way to access vaccine and be able to welcome people from other communities into our community to get that vaccine,” Burrows said.

Once it’s fully operational, the clinic will be able to administer up to 1,000 vaccinations per day.

“These sites will be critical to helping get the vaccine to every eligible Wisconsinite who wants it,” Evers said.

Marathon County’s central location and vast resources make it an ideal spot for the clinic.

“A number of different factors in the state, both where… we’d have a large enough population to get high throughput through those clinics, who was willing to host, regional centers,” Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

Gov. Evers said getting through the pandemic has been an all-hands-on-deck experience and it’s important to not let our guard down now.

“While we’re making great progress without vaccine distribution across the state, we know our fight against this virus isn’t over,” Gov. Evers said.

A finalized location is not yet known for the vaccination site, but burrows said it will likely be at Northcentral Technical College.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.