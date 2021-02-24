Lupus nephritis: A debilitating kidney disease disproportionally affecting the black community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Black History Month presents an important time to highlight areas of health disparity, or health conditions that disproportionally affect Black Americans. Lupus nephritis, one of the most serious complications of lupus, occurs when Systemic lupus erythematosus causes your immune system to attack your kidneys — specifically, the parts of your kidney that filter your blood for waste products. Lupus nephritis is a debilitating kidney disease that disproportionally affects the Black community, partially due to Black individuals being at a much higher risk of developing severe manifestations following SLE diagnosis.

With Black History Month occurring in February and National Kidney Month in March, this is an important time share the impact of this condition.

Did You Know:

SLE is a chronic, complex and autoimmune disease that affects a wide range of organs and tissue systems

About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S.

It is estimated that 40% of SLE patients will develop LN, one of the most serious complications of lupus affecting up to 135,000 people in the U.S.

Black and Asian individuals are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals with Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the condition

Black and Hispanic lupus individuals also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals

To raise awareness of this rare yet debilitating autoimmune disease, physician expert Dr. James Tumlin and Kathleen Arntsen, the president and CEO of the Lupus and Allied Disease Association, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Wednesday to provide their experience in dealing with the challenges that accompany living with and treating LN. They will also addressed these racial disparities currently present in the healthcare system and discussed the future landscape for the treatment of LN.

For more information, visit: https://www.allinforlupusnephritis.com

