Local group repurposes bus to help the homeless

"Marty the Motorcoach" has been repurposed and will serve as daytime shelter for area homeless.
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force has repurposed a motorcoach to help the homeless in the Wausau area.

“Marty the Motorcoach” will provide daytime shelter for the homeless population during the winter months. The bus was donated by Quazzi Charters. It will be parked in Municipal Lot 8, near Whitewater Music Hall. With social distancing precautions in place, up to sixteen people, including staff, can be on the bus at one time.

Curt Deininger, Business Director of the Community Outreach Task Force, says, ““The other thing we’re looking to do is make it a gathering place for the daytime hours, too. One of our clients actually said, you know what I’m looking forward to is just sitting across the table from a friend and having a meal with them and talking and the comradery, too.”

The bus will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 3 or 4 p.m., depending on usage and staffing.

