Lanes closed following water main break on Business 51 in Stevens Point

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Stevens Point on Business 51.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A water main break on Church Street in Stevens Point has closed down one lane of traffic in both directions on Business 51.

The break happened late Tuesday night between Michigan Ave. and River View Ave.,

Lietenant Greg Bean with the Stevens Point Police Department says that the partial lane closures are expected to last for several days on Business 51 while repairs are made.

Those who usually take Church St. are asked to consider taking Hoover Rd. or Water St. to help avoid traffic congestion in the area.

