Hospital employee accused of recording patient
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old hospital employee is in the Oneida County Jail after allegations he recorded a patient without their knowledge.
Evan Sheedy is an employee of Ascension-St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander. Sheedy is expected to be charged Wednesday. A search warrant was executed at Sheedy’s home following a cyber tip about possible child pornography. Investigators said they did not find child pornography. The video of the patient is an adult.
Sheedy is expected to be charged with capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person. He remains in the Oneida County Jail.
