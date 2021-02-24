Advertisement

Hospital employee accused of recording patient

Evan Sheedy booking photo
Evan Sheedy booking photo(Oneida County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old hospital employee is in the Oneida County Jail after allegations he recorded a patient without their knowledge.

Evan Sheedy is an employee of Ascension-St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander. Sheedy is expected to be charged Wednesday. A search warrant was executed at Sheedy’s home following a cyber tip about possible child pornography. Investigators said they did not find child pornography. The video of the patient is an adult.

Sheedy is expected to be charged with capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person. He remains in the Oneida County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
135 wolves harvested, hunt to end 4 days early
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case
Michael Audas booking photo
Wausau man charged with 10th OWI
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Demolition continues as T.B. Scott mansion enters next step in becoming a historic building
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

"Marty the Motorcoach" has been repurposed and will serve as daytime shelter for area homeless.
Local group repurposes bus to help the homeless
The Special Olympics is encouraging Wisconsinites to get creative and create their own...
Special Olympics encourages Wisconsin to ‘Create their Own Adventure’ for the Polar Plunge
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
USPS selects Oshkosh Defense to build greener mail truck
Sun Prairie and Madison police are investigating a homicide after a man dropped off at a...
Sun Prairie shooting investigated as a homicide