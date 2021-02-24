Hospital employee accused of recording patient

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old hospital employee is in the Oneida County Jail after allegations he recorded a patient without their knowledge.

Evan Sheedy is an employee of Ascension-St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander. Sheedy is expected to be charged Wednesday. A search warrant was executed at Sheedy’s home following a cyber tip about possible child pornography. Investigators said they did not find child pornography. The video of the patient is an adult.

“Leadership at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital is aware of the arrest of an associate. Matters of patient safety and security are our highest priority and we have launched an internal investigation and are fully cooperating with authorities. Until the investigation is complete, the associate is suspended from all work duties.”

Sheedy is expected to be charged with capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person. He remains in the Oneida County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.