Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 37- Making a Mark

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - For a small school like Three Lakes, making the state tournament is a big deal. But they don’t want to just make it, they want to make some noise.

Matt Infield talks with Sydney Lurvey, Kara Sowinski and head coach George Lurvey with the state-bound team about their road to this point, and how this journey started in elementary school.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

To listen to previous Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can click this link.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
135 wolves harvested, hunt to end 4 days early
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case
Michael Audas booking photo
Wausau man charged with 10th OWI
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Demolition continues as T.B. Scott mansion enters next step in becoming a historic building
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Minnesota Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez...
Bucks win 139-112 in new Timberwolves coach Finch’s debut
Ainara Sainz De Rozas Martin takes warm-up shots in practice.
From Spain to the Wisconsin State Basketball Tournament
The Medford Raiders boys basketball team after winning a regional title.
Medford boys basketball on cusp of school history
On the cusp of school history
On the cusp of school history