Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 37- Making a Mark

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - For a small school like Three Lakes, making the state tournament is a big deal. But they don’t want to just make it, they want to make some noise.

Matt Infield talks with Sydney Lurvey, Kara Sowinski and head coach George Lurvey with the state-bound team about their road to this point, and how this journey started in elementary school.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

