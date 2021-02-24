Advertisement

First Alert Wednesday Weather Forecast - Sloppy start to the day with sunshine returning

By Chad Franzen
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Some of the warmest temperatures since just before Christmas 2020, were seen (and felt) across Wisconsin Tuesday with most temperatures in the 40s for daytime highs. The last time Wausau exceeded 40°, was December 23, 2020.

The preslopitation from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, led to poor road conditions for most locations but will steadily improve throughout the late morning hours Wednesday. In addition, some sunshine will return for Wednesday afternoon, helping to clear up more of the roads less traveled.

Preslopitation ending by mid-morning with sun returning for the afternoon
Preslopitation ending by mid-morning with sun returning for the afternoon(WSAW)

The weather pattern will continue to remain unsettled for the last weekend of February, with more additional snowfall possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Overall, March looks to come in “Like a Lamb”, as it will dry out early next week as temps take a brief cool down.

