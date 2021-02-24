Doctors are seeing less sick babies during COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As more parents are working from home, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings, fewer babies are developing colds or other minor illnesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aspirus Weston Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Larry Gordon says wearing masks prevents more than the possible spread of the coronavirus.

“The fact that you’re doing that,” he explained, “you’re cutting down on transmission, we know of COVID, but of everything else.”

Since the start of the pandemic last March, more babies have stayed home with their parents. Gordon says this has positively affected their health.

“Babies who stay home and, let’s say, they’re not going to daycare because they don’t need to right away,” Gordon said, “you will generally see less illness. You’ll see less viral illnesses, less colds and ear infections.”

January and February is when respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is often found in babies, according to Gordon, and he says he’s also seen low numbers of that particular virus in babies this year.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.