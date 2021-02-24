Advertisement

Committee of the Whole meeting for West Side Wausau property

The former Conner Forest Industries location was the subject of a contamination report.
(WSAW)
By Austin LoGrande
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council considered a presentation Tuesday night from GEI Consultants on the soil and groundwater sampling results at 1300 Cleveland Ave.

At a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night a study was presented that showed high levels of different contaminants from sample locations on the property, including thallium, which is a rare metal that is prevalent in mineral ores with volcanic bedrock, and some manufacturing processes.

The report says those high levels have no known correlation with historical industrial manufacturing on the site, but Alderperson Lisa Rasmussen from the 7th district disagrees.

“I felt for a long time in this area that the DNR, The city, and the neighborhood all have a common enemy, and that is the private sector polluter if there is one.”

GEI Consultants says that while the thallium is above recommended residential levels--

It’s below industrial standards for factory workers.

They added that any new development at the site will help regulate contaminants in the soil.

A copy of the report can be found here.

The full committee meeting can be found here.

