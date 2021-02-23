Advertisement

Wausau man charged with 10th OWI

Michael Audas booking photo
Michael Audas booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 60-year-old Wausau man has been charged with his 10th drunken driving offense after police said he was stopped Feb. 20 for driving the wrong way down the street.

Michael Audas was arrested after a 1-mile pursuit. Court documents state an officer attempted to stop the truck near N. 7th and Grant. However, the vehicle did not stop for more than a mile. The pursuit ended near Short Street.

Court documents show an open can of beer was in the cupholder.

Audas’ arrests date back to 1996. Five of his arrests for drunken driving occurred in 2004. His most recent conviction was in 2004.

He remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

