Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point to return to “full campus experience” this fall

(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point plans to return to a more familiar campus experience this fall.

“We are excited to welcome you in fall to the campus experience you expect: One that is engaging in and out of the classroom. One that helps you learn and grow in many ways. One we all crave,” Chancellor Thomas Gibson told students and employees. According to the university, that normal campus experience will include:

  • A vast majority of courses in-person
  • A restored sense of community in residence halls
  • In-person student support services
  • A return to live entertainment, including music and theater
  • In-person recreation and intramural sports schedule
  • In-person student organizations, activities and hanging out with friends
  • Athletic competition with fans

Faculty and academic support areas are planning for a full return to in-person teaching. They are working on fall schedules and students will be able to register in early March.

“The health and safety of students, faculty, staff and communities will remain a top priority, Gibson said. “A return to the full, familiar campus experience is possible only because of your continued vigilance. We hope we are turning a corner from the greatest crisis of our lifetime.”

Regular testing of students and employees, requiring face coverings, physically distancing and increased sanitizing/cleaning protocols continue on all UW-Stevens Point campuses. University leaders continue monitoring the situation and working with state and local health officials to quickly pivot if needed.

“We’ll commit to maintaining healthy behaviors essential to a successful return,” Gibson said. “We are confident we will return stronger, wiser and more resilient.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Kelly Maday shares with 7 Investigates what happened when the Ashland School District told her...
Still no response from school district, family claims discrimination and fighting for change
Port Edwards man wins 2 big lottery prizes 12 days apart
Hunters who applied for a wolf hunt preference point will be notified Monday on their Go Wild...
Wolf hunt begins in Wisconsin, season to close Feb. 28
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Demolition continues as T.B. Scott mansion enters next step in becoming a historic building

Latest News

Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
Stevens Point 7-12th grade students to return in person April 5
Pewaukee man convicted of $1M PPP loan fraud scheme
Expected Snowfall
First Alert Tuesday Weather Forecast - Light snow mainly north of Hwy 29
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 more deaths; 30,763 shots a day
Kelly Maday shares her family's experience