UW-Stevens Point to return to “full campus experience” this fall

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point plans to return to a more familiar campus experience this fall.

“We are excited to welcome you in fall to the campus experience you expect: One that is engaging in and out of the classroom. One that helps you learn and grow in many ways. One we all crave,” Chancellor Thomas Gibson told students and employees. According to the university, that normal campus experience will include:

A vast majority of courses in-person

A restored sense of community in residence halls

In-person student support services

A return to live entertainment, including music and theater

In-person recreation and intramural sports schedule

In-person student organizations, activities and hanging out with friends

Athletic competition with fans

Faculty and academic support areas are planning for a full return to in-person teaching. They are working on fall schedules and students will be able to register in early March.

“The health and safety of students, faculty, staff and communities will remain a top priority, Gibson said. “A return to the full, familiar campus experience is possible only because of your continued vigilance. We hope we are turning a corner from the greatest crisis of our lifetime.”

Regular testing of students and employees, requiring face coverings, physically distancing and increased sanitizing/cleaning protocols continue on all UW-Stevens Point campuses. University leaders continue monitoring the situation and working with state and local health officials to quickly pivot if needed.

“We’ll commit to maintaining healthy behaviors essential to a successful return,” Gibson said. “We are confident we will return stronger, wiser and more resilient.”

