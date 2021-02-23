Advertisement

Unsafe Ice and Open Water Warning issued during Eau Pleine Reservoir aeration

Operation begins Wednesday February 24th.
map of scheduled aeration of Eau Pleine Reservoir
map of scheduled aeration of Eau Pleine Reservoir(WVIC)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) personnel and Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company (WVIC) will begin operation of the aerator system in the Eau Pleine Reservoir on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, according to WVIC, Wausau.  The Eau Pleine is a 7,000-acre storage reservoir located in southwest Marathon County.  The aerator is located in a narrow stretch of the reservoir adjacent to the Big Eau Pleine County Park.

With the start of the aerator comes public notice to fishermen, snowmobilers and others traveling on the ice that aerator operation creates unsafe ice conditions and open water.  DNR personnel have installed rope barriers set off with flags and reflective signs across the entrances to the area to warn of the danger. Warning signs have also been posted at the boat landings.

The aerator is put into operation to help maintain adequate oxygen levels in the water for the fishery.  The start of aerator operation is timed to take advantage of favorable dissolved oxygen (DO) levels and to help maintain them, particularly in the aerator area.

