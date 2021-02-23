Advertisement

Stevens Point 7-12th grade students to return in person April 5

Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Secondary students in the Stevens Point Area Public School District will move to in-person classes four days a week when the fourth quarter begins on April 5.

Students will be in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday remaining an e-learning day.

In a message sent to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Craig Gerlach said, “This decision was made based on continued concerns that students are struggling in the cohort model academically, socially, and emotionally. Safety and flexibility with our models including the use of masks, physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, hand washing, cleaning, ventilation of outside air, and contact tracing will continue to be prioritized.”

During a presentation to the school board Monday night, statistics show nearly 92% of students are currently participating in the blended model, while just over eight percent are fully virtual.

At SPASH, 24% of students in the blended model failed one or more classes.

“We know that this past year has been difficult and I want to assure you that as we take the next step in reopening, our schools will continue to operate with the same commitment to safety, learning, and preparation of students that have guided us through this crisis,” said Gerlach.

A spokesperson said the district is currently working with local providers and Portage County to “vaccinate teachers as soon as possible.” The Monday night presentation indicated nearly 75% of staff “have asked to be registered for an onsite clinic or indicated they have received or will be receiving a vaccine through their preferred provider.”

The spokesperson said the district believes staff should have “the opportunity to receive at a minimum their first dose before April 5.”

There is no change to the pre-k through 6 elementary student schedule. SPAPSD said in the message to parents, ‘The District continues to work toward ending the school year with all students attending five (5) days per week.”

Masks requirements will remain in place through the end of the school year.

