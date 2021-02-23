State adds 566 new COVID cases, 14% of residents have had first COVID shot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state’s number of active COVID-19 cases is just above 8,500. Tuesday, 566 new cases were added to the total. To date, 97.4% or 545,562 of known cases are considered recovered.

The state also recorded 33 more deaths. The news comes after a two-day streak of zero deaths. Since the pandemic began, 6,317 have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Tuesday, the state reported 366,096 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. Fourteen percent or 815,516 of Wisconsin residents have had their first vaccine dose.

