State adds 566 new COVID cases, 14% of residents have had first COVID shot

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background(MGN)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state’s number of active COVID-19 cases is just above 8,500. Tuesday, 566 new cases were added to the total. To date, 97.4% or 545,562 of known cases are considered recovered.

The state also recorded 33 more deaths. The news comes after a two-day streak of zero deaths. Since the pandemic began, 6,317 have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Tuesday, the state reported 366,096 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. Fourteen percent or 815,516 of Wisconsin residents have had their first vaccine dose.

