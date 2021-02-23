Advertisement

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers run as Jeopardy! host begins April 5

The NFL MVP will host for two weeks..
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Packers fan knew the answer:

This is the date quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take over as guest host on the popular game show Jeopardy!

We just didn’t know the question. Now, we do.

What is April 5th?

A newly released schedule shows the upcoming celebrity hosts now that Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings’ six-week run has ended. Mike Richards took over Monday and will host until the end of next week, when he hands off the mic to Katie Couric who also has the honors for a fortnight.

Then, it’s all Aaron Rodgers! The NFL MVP’s episodes will air from April 5 - April 14. They’ll all air right here on NBC15 at 4:30 p.m.

Of course, the Green Bay superstar may be too busy wedding planning to watch.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Kelly Maday shares with 7 Investigates what happened when the Ashland School District told her...
Still no response from school district, family claims discrimination and fighting for change
Port Edwards man wins 2 big lottery prizes 12 days apart
Hunters who applied for a wolf hunt preference point will be notified Monday on their Go Wild...
Wolf hunt begins in Wisconsin, season to close Feb. 28
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Demolition continues as T.B. Scott mansion enters next step in becoming a historic building

Latest News

The Medford Raiders boys basketball team after winning a regional title.
Medford boys basketball on cusp of school history
On the cusp of school history
On the cusp of school history
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 36: Six Feet Tall and Going to State
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 35: Taking Back the Crown
Athens senior forward Codie Ellenbecker and his grandfather, 1950 Athens basketball alum Robert...
70 years, 3 generations, and 1 family connected to it all, Athens’ conference title drought is broken