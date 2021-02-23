Advertisement

Minority-owned small businesses disproportionately impacted by pandemic

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The coronavirus pandemic has affected small businesses around the world, but it hasn’t affected all small businesses equally. Just in time for Black History Month. a new report from the Small Business Roundtable and Facebook shows that minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected with higher closure rates and lost sales.

Irene Walker is the director of Facebook Elevate. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Tuesday to talk about the special programs available that are meeting the challenges of these critical times.

For more information about the programs and support for Black-owned businesses, visit https://www.facebook.com/fbelevate

