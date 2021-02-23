Advertisement

Medford boys basketball on cusp of school history

By Matt Infield and Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -The Medford Raiders are the only boys basketball team in our viewing area to make sectionals in Division Two,

“It’s pretty sweet,” said senior guard Peyton Kuhn.

For the second straight season, Medford went undefeated in winning the Great Northern Conference.

But after losing in a regional final last season, clearing that hurdle by beating Rhinelander was indeed, sweet.

“It means a lot,” says senior forward Brady Huph. “We’ve always had sectionals (in mind), at the start of the season that was kind of our goal, win regionals and go to sectionals.”

“Our goal you know was regional title,” Kuhn said. “And now, we’re thinking that we have a shot to go a lot farther, and we’re going to keep striving for that.”

The Raiders are now two wins from state, somewhere they’ve never been in program history.

They have a legit shot, after all, head coach Ryan Brown finally told his players that this is the best group he’s ever coached in his decade plus at the helm.

“To be honest, I think they have proven that,” said Brown. “Just with what we’ve done in the conference the last two years, how hard of a schedule we’ve played, to be able to be regional champions.”

“I mean, he (Brown) has had some great teams in the past, and we’ve always argued who’s the best team,” Hupf said. “We always thought last year maybe, and this year we started out really hot, and we knew we had a good squad here.

“So, we made the best of it, and now he officially said we’re the best team, so it feels real good.”

The proclamation from their head coach validates the mark this team has made. Whether the journey ends with a gold ball or not, they’ll be remembered for a long time in Medford, Wisconsin.

“You know, this team is very special to me, and I think everybody,” said Kuhn. “We’ve been working hard together, and a lot of these guys have grown up with each other. It’s really cool to see how (far) these guys have come, and what we’re able to do now in our final senior year.”

The Raiders are a #2 seed in their sectional, which means they get a home game Thursday against Rice Lake. Medford has already defeated the Warriors this season in basketball.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Port Edwards man wins 2 big lottery prizes 12 days apart
Homicide investigation underway in Juneau Co.
Kelly Maday shares with 7 Investigates what happened when the Ashland School District told her...
Still no response from school district, family claims discrimination and fighting for change
Snow showers ending. Breezy and milder on Monday. More chances of snow showers or snow Monday...
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow into tonight

Latest News

On the cusp of school history
On the cusp of school history
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 36: Six Feet Tall and Going to State
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 35: Taking Back the Crown
Athens senior forward Codie Ellenbecker and his grandfather, 1950 Athens basketball alum Robert...
70 years, 3 generations, and 1 family connected to it all, Athens’ conference title drought is broken