Medford boys basketball on cusp of school history

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -The Medford Raiders are the only boys basketball team in our viewing area to make sectionals in Division Two,

“It’s pretty sweet,” said senior guard Peyton Kuhn.

For the second straight season, Medford went undefeated in winning the Great Northern Conference.

But after losing in a regional final last season, clearing that hurdle by beating Rhinelander was indeed, sweet.

“It means a lot,” says senior forward Brady Huph. “We’ve always had sectionals (in mind), at the start of the season that was kind of our goal, win regionals and go to sectionals.”

“Our goal you know was regional title,” Kuhn said. “And now, we’re thinking that we have a shot to go a lot farther, and we’re going to keep striving for that.”

The Raiders are now two wins from state, somewhere they’ve never been in program history.

They have a legit shot, after all, head coach Ryan Brown finally told his players that this is the best group he’s ever coached in his decade plus at the helm.

“To be honest, I think they have proven that,” said Brown. “Just with what we’ve done in the conference the last two years, how hard of a schedule we’ve played, to be able to be regional champions.”

“I mean, he (Brown) has had some great teams in the past, and we’ve always argued who’s the best team,” Hupf said. “We always thought last year maybe, and this year we started out really hot, and we knew we had a good squad here.

“So, we made the best of it, and now he officially said we’re the best team, so it feels real good.”

The proclamation from their head coach validates the mark this team has made. Whether the journey ends with a gold ball or not, they’ll be remembered for a long time in Medford, Wisconsin.

“You know, this team is very special to me, and I think everybody,” said Kuhn. “We’ve been working hard together, and a lot of these guys have grown up with each other. It’s really cool to see how (far) these guys have come, and what we’re able to do now in our final senior year.”

The Raiders are a #2 seed in their sectional, which means they get a home game Thursday against Rice Lake. Medford has already defeated the Warriors this season in basketball.

