Advertisement

Marathon County will be home to community-based vaccination clinic

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers said four community-based vaccination clinics are set to open in the next two months in La Crosse County, Racine County, Marathon County, with the last clinic split between Douglas and Barron County.

“Our first week of the DHS community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers.

The new clinics were selected to address gaps in vaccine access and support vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Port Edwards man wins 2 big lottery prizes 12 days apart
Kelly Maday shares with 7 Investigates what happened when the Ashland School District told her...
Still no response from school district, family claims discrimination and fighting for change
Hunters who applied for a wolf hunt preference point will be notified Monday on their Go Wild...
Wolf hunt begins in Wisconsin, season to close Feb. 28
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

Latest News

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
52 wolves harvested on first day of state’s wolf hunt, 3 zones to close
Food box giveaway (FILE)
Grocery giveaway to be held Friday for in-need Marathon County residents
Camper Shortage Hurts Dealership
Camper Shortage Hurts Dealerships
More snow on the way for parts of the area Tuesday night.
First Alert Tuesday Weather Forecast - Mild start to the day with preslopitation on the way