Marathon County will be home to community-based vaccination clinic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers said four community-based vaccination clinics are set to open in the next two months in La Crosse County, Racine County, Marathon County, with the last clinic split between Douglas and Barron County.

“Our first week of the DHS community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers.

The new clinics were selected to address gaps in vaccine access and support vaccination efforts.

