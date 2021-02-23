Grocery giveaway to be held Friday for in-need Marathon County residents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Three-hundred pre-pack food boxes will be given away Friday at the Wausau Salvation Army.

The food is for Marathon County residents who are in need. The boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per household.

The giveaway is from noon to 4 p.m. Residents may drive up 2nd Avenue from the north and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon Street and collect the groceries.

“We are happy to help get these food boxes into the hands of people who need them,” said Major Paul Logan, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army, Wausau. “It’s another way to help relieve some of the pressure families are feeling at this time.”

The Salvation Army also has a food pantry and free bread and produce giveaway, available Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. via the Callon Street entrance. Masks and gloves are provided and required. There aren’t any income requirements or restrictions on the number of times people can receive the free bread and produce per week, but it is as supplies last.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.