Gov. Evers orders flags lowered to honor COVID lives lost

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor the lives lost due to COVID-19.

“As we continue to endure the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, I ask the people of Wisconsin to join me in honoring and remembering the many spouses, parents and grandparents, kids and grandkids, best friends, and neighbors who were taken by this virus too soon and are loved, cherished, and missed by many,” said Gov. Evers.

Tuesday, Evers issued executive Order #109. It is effective immediately until Friday at sunset.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.