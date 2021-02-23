First Alert Tuesday Weather Forecast - Mild start to the day with preslopitation on the way for Tuesday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After a quick moving system moved through Wisconsin Monday, another quick moving system will arrive Tuesday night and last into early Wednesday morning. This one will be another snow producer for parts of the area, with the heaviest amounts arriving in the Northwoods. Temperatures will be warming up well into the 30s for Tuesday, with some lower 40s possible before seeing another arrival of some cooler weather for the rest of the week.

Most locations in central Wisconsin, will pick up around an inch or so, with locations in the Northwoods picking up 2-4″ of accumulation as the system quickly exits the region. South of highway 29, expect occasional freezing drizzle to mix in as the preslopitation moves in for Tuesday evening.

Snow on the way for Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

The weather pattern will continue to remain unsettled for the last weekend of February, with more additional snowfall possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.

