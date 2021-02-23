Demolition continues as T.B. Scott mansion enters next step in becoming a historic building

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday the city of Merrill Historic Preservation Committee voted 3-2 to move forward in making the T.B. Scott mansion a historic building. But it might be too little too late as demolition on the building has already started.

On February 17, Ascension was given a 45-day demolition permit for the mansion. According to City administrator Dave Johnson, the asbestos abatement is finished, and architecturally significant items have been removed from the interior of the building and taken to the Merrill historical society. The entire interior has been purchased by Architectural Salvage and will be removed. While that is happening, the stone from the outside of the building will be removed by the contractor to be used on another building. Once the interior and stones are removed, the building will come down. The goal is to have the building down before the end of the 45-day permit so there will be no renewal needed.

Even though the process has started, members of the public and the committee wanted their voices heard on Monday. Saying they hoped there was more that they could do.

“If I would’ve known I would have been right there to help. I mean I can’t offer much as far as money wise but I’m pretty good with a paintbrush and hammer and nails,” Merrill resident Sue Tesch said.

“A crying shame that this building is going to be destroyed. We need more input, the citizens need more input, they need to be informed. Right now the citizens of Merrill had not been properly informed in my opinion,” District Eight Alderman Steve Sabatke added.

Related Stories Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.