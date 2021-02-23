Advertisement

52 wolves harvested on first day of state’s wolf hunt

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reports 52 wolves were killed Monday during the first day of the state’s wolf hunt.

Wolf hunt report (Feb. 23, 2021)
The total harvest quota for the February 2021 season was set at 200 wolves. Fifty-percent of the harvest quota within the ceded territories has been reserved in response to a declaration by the Ojibwe bands. The resulting harvestable quota for state hunters and trappers is 119 wolves.

The wolf hunt season is scheduled to end Feb. 28 if the quota is not met before that date.

