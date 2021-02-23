3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old woman will also face charges in connection to the death of Christian ‘Chris’ Schauer. Audrey Benson was arrested Monday. She’s expected to appear in Marathon County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Schauer, 20, was found dead on Dec. 29 at the south end of Abe Lincoln Ave. just south of Swamp Road in the Township of Spencer. A fur trapper found his body in the McMillan Marsh Wildlife area that afternoon.

Authorities said foul play was evident and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office had been conducting a homicide investigation for the past several weeks. Authorities then asked for the public’s help locating Schauer’s vehicle as they believed the homicide suspect may have it.

On Feb. 5, investigators found the car near Stratford thanks to a tip from the public. Jared Carl, 19, was arrested for possession of stolen property related to the homicide along with drug and weapons charges.

On Feb. 9, Jared Carl’s father, 50-year-old Shawn Carl, was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide in Schauer’s death. He remains in the Marathon County Jail on $1 million cash bond.

Prosecutors said Jared Carl explained his father’s alleged involvement during a jailhouse interview with detectives. He said his father shot Schauer five to six times during a meeting regarding an alleged drug transaction. He said Schauer came to the property on Dec. 29. Shawn Carl and Jared Carl got in an SUV and drove along with Schauer into a field. Jared Carl said once stopped, he remained in the SUV while his father got out to talk to Schauer. He said his dad got in the rear seat of Schauer’s car. He said they spoke for about 10 minutes before his father shot Schauer.

Jared Carl remains in custody on a $250,000 cash bond. Shawn Carl’s initial appearance has been scheduled for March 8.

