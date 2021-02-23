Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing continues nightime training this week

115th Fighter Wing
115th Fighter Wing(Tech. Sgt. Mary Greenwood | Tech. Sgt. Mary Greenwood)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will continue evening training until Thursday.

F-16 fighter jets make take-off or land until approximately 10 p.m. Training typically occurs during the daytime, but pilots and maintenance crews are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness.

According to a Facebook post, pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise. Training also took place Monday night.

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting training flights in the evening beginning...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Kelly Maday shares with 7 Investigates what happened when the Ashland School District told her...
Still no response from school district, family claims discrimination and fighting for change
Port Edwards man wins 2 big lottery prizes 12 days apart
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
Wisconsin’s wolf hunt to end 4 days early
Audrey Benson, 20
3rd suspect arrested in Marathon County homicide case

Latest News

Migraines can be initiated by excessive screen time
Migraines can be initiated by excessive screen time
Supporting minority-owned small businesses that have been disproportionately affected by pandemic
Supporting minority-owned small businesses that have been disproportionately affected by pandemic
Marathon County chosen to be regional vaccination site
Marathon County chosen to be regional vaccination site
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 more deaths; 30,763 shots a day