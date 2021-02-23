115th Fighter Wing continues nightime training this week
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will continue evening training until Thursday.
F-16 fighter jets make take-off or land until approximately 10 p.m. Training typically occurs during the daytime, but pilots and maintenance crews are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness.
According to a Facebook post, pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise. Training also took place Monday night.
