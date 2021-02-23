115th Fighter Wing continues nightime training this week

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will continue evening training until Thursday.

F-16 fighter jets make take-off or land until approximately 10 p.m. Training typically occurs during the daytime, but pilots and maintenance crews are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness.

According to a Facebook post, pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise. Training also took place Monday night.

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting training flights in the evening beginning... Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Sunday, February 14, 2021

