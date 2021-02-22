Wood County closes snowmobile trails due to temps

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Warming temperatures and deteriorating conditions have forced the Wood County Parks & Forestry Office to close snowmobile trails in an effort to preserve them.

Supervisor Sandra Green said they hope the closures are temporary. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday could reach nearly 40 degrees.

Wood County has 271.1 miles of snowmobile trails. Seven clubs make up the Wood County Snowmobile Alliance and maintain the trails.

