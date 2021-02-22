Advertisement

Wolf hunt begins in Wisconsin, season to close Feb. 28

Hunters who applied for a wolf hunt preference point will be notified Monday on their Go Wild...
Hunters who applied for a wolf hunt preference point will be notified Monday on their Go Wild account and can begin hunting after they obtain a harvest tag.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hunters who applied for a wolf hunt preference point will be notified Monday on their Go Wild account and can begin hunting after they obtain a harvest tag.

The wolf hunt will end on Feb. 28. It’s the state’s first wolf hunt since 2014. Four-thousand permits were issued.

The Department of Natural Resources Board estimates there will be one hunter for every 4-square miles -- versus the 10 hunters for every square-mile when compared to deer season. They allowed 20 times the permits for the wolf season because it is shorter than other hunting seasons. They hope by allowing that number of permits they’ll meet their quota of 200 wolves.

Hunting permits cost $10 and licenses will sell for $49.

Wolf hunt zones
Wolf hunt zones(Wisconsin DNR)

