Wisconsin reports no COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - No COVID-19 deaths have been reported for the second day in a row in Wisconsin for the first time since early September. The last time Wisconsin went two or more days without a single reported death from the coronavirus was the three-day stretch of Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was at its lowest point since early July, but it increased marginally from Sunday. The seven-day average on Monday was 612, up from 610 the day before.

Nearly 560,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,284 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.

