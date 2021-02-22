Advertisement

WATCH: NASA releases video of Mars rover landing

Perseverance is the 5th rover NASA has put on the Martian surface
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars captured the fascination of the entire world last week.

On Monday, the space agency released new breathtaking video.

The images show the final minutes of the rover’s entry, descent and landing.

It starts with the supersonic deployment of the largest parachute ever sent to another planet.

The landing video finishes with the final touchdown in the Jezero crater.

The new video also includes the first audio recording of sounds from the red planet.

You can hear a Martian breeze and mechanical sounds of the rover’s operation.

NASA also released images showing the mission’s first panorama of the rover’s landing location.

Those pictures were captured by two navigation cameras on the rover’s mast.

Perseverance is the fifth rover NASA has put on the Martian surface.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Homicide investigation underway in Juneau Co.
Snow showers ending. Breezy and milder on Monday. More chances of snow showers or snow Monday...
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow into tonight
Port Edwards man wins 2 big lottery prizes 12 days apart
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Online videos keep Merrill residents connected to community
Online videos keep Merrill residents connected to community
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin: No COVID-19 deaths added for 2nd day in a row
The cousin of now-deceased police officer Ray Wood said Wood made a deathbed confession, saying...
Daughters of Malcolm X react to possible new evidence in his assassination