WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Monday morning, snowmobile trails in Marathon County are closed.

According to the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department’s website, officials hope to reopen Zones 1 - 4 and Zone 6 Friday morning, Feb. 26 at 6.

Officials hope to open Zone 5 on Thursday morning, Feb. 25 at 6.

Trail announcement (WSAW)

