Port Edwards man wins 2 big lottery prizes 12 days apart

(NBC15)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -If you said Norman Fuller Jr. was lucky – you’d be right.

The Port Edwards man won $121,000 on a Badger 5 ticket on Jan. 25. Then, on Feb. 6 he won $50,000 in the Powerball.

Fuller told Wisconsin Lottery officials he’s even shocked at his luck.

Both of Fuller’s winning tickets were quick picks purchased at Kwik Trip #347, 4611 8th St. S, Wisconsin Rapids.

