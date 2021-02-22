Advertisement

Police say NY man killed by exploding gender reveal device

State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender...
State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York say an expectant father was killed when a device he was building for a gender reveal party exploded.

State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday.

Police say Pekny was killed by the blast and his 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured.

Michael Pekny was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

The death is the latest in a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender reveal devices in recent years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Juneau Co.
Snow showers ending. Breezy and milder on Monday. More chances of snow showers or snow Monday...
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow into tonight
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout
Consumer Alert: Robocalls, scam calls hit record high
The Medford Raiders boys basketball team with the regional championship plaque after defeating...
Boys basketball Regional Final highlights

Latest News

Boeing engine fire sparks investigation
Boeing engine fire sparks investigation
Expected Snowfall
First Alert Weather - Active start to the new work week
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin: No COVID-19 deaths added for 2nd day in a row
COVID-19 relief legislation moves through a House committee as the U.S. marks 500,000 deaths...
US mourns 500,000 COVID deaths as relief bill moves ahead