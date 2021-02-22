Advertisement

Naloxone boxes installed in public for use against overdoses

One dose of naloxone, or NARCAN, a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
One dose of naloxone, or NARCAN, a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - With opioid overdoses setting records in 2020, an effort is underway to install boxes in public that would make a frequently used rescue medication available in case of emergency.

A group called Wisconsin Voices for Recovery is working with Milwaukee-based pharmacy Serve You Rx to install naloxone boxes around the state. The drug, more commonly known as Narcan, can be administered without a prescription.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the effort comes as more than 81,000 people died of opioid overdoses last year, including more than 500 in Milwaukee County. Dr. Alison Miller of UW Health said giving naloxone is easy and patients usually revive within minutes.

