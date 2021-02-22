Advertisement

Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Gray News) - Police in Wyoming have announced a missing toddler was found dead after his remains were found in a dumpster.

Cheyenne police announced Friday afternoon they found 2-year-old Athian Rivera dead shortly after posting to Facebook that he was missing.

**UPDATE** The child was found to be deceased. This incident is still under investigation by the Cheyenne Police...

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

Wyoming News Now reports that law enforcement isn’t sharing many details, and investigators have yet to reveal if there is a suspect in the toddler’s death.

“This investigation is active, and we do not suspect there is any present danger to the public,” Cheyenne Police Department public information officer Alexandria Farkas said.

County and state law enforcement agencies assisted Cheyenne police in the search for the toddler.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Juneau Co.
Snow showers ending. Breezy and milder on Monday. More chances of snow showers or snow Monday...
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow into tonight
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout
Consumer Alert: Robocalls, scam calls hit record high
The Medford Raiders boys basketball team with the regional championship plaque after defeating...
Boys basketball Regional Final highlights

Latest News

Virginia lawmakers give final approval to a bill ending the death penalty; the governor is...
Virginia lawmakers approve bill ending death penalty
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion