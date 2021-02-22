Advertisement

How the pandemic is hurting our immune health and ways to support it year-round

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s no question physical health took top billing for most Americans in 2020. While it’s no surprise that Americans care more about their immune health now than they did pre-pandemic, this year has also caused Americans to feel their health has actually changed for the worse.

In fact, a new survey finds that 48% of Americans are stressed more often, 42% are eating less healthy and 30% are sleeping worse than prior to the pandemic. All of which can negatively impact our immune health, just when we need it most.

The good news is, 69% of Americans now better understand that importance of supporting our immune systems, but half of Americans admit they don’t know where to start when establishing a wellness routine.

Dr. Bindiya Gandhi, MD, an Atlanta-based integrative and family medicine physician, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to discuss simple ways to help support immune systems and ways to establish a wellness routine to help keep our physical and mental health in check.

