Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 36: Six Feet Tall and Going to State

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Assumption is going to state for the first time since 2016. They’ve done it behind a speedy point guard and two tall forwards.

Emily Bohn and Jessie Grundhoffer each stand at six feet tall. Emily is six-foot-two, while Jessie is six-foot. That creates a scary two-headed monster in the paint.

Noah Manderfeld talks with both of them in the latest Hilight Zone Podcast episode about the offensive strategy behind them, plus what makes this team tick.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.