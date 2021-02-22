Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 35: Taking Back the Crown

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball won the Wisconsin Valley Conference for six straight years from 2013-2018. The Panthers took back what they believe is rightfully theirs in 2021.

This is SPASH’s first WVC crown with John Krull as its head coach. Sports director Reece Van Haaften talks to the head coach plus junior Nate Streveler and senior Gavin Hyer.

