Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 35: Taking Back the Crown

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball won the Wisconsin Valley Conference for six straight years from 2013-2018. The Panthers took back what they believe is rightfully theirs in 2021.

This is SPASH’s first WVC crown with John Krull as its head coach. Sports director Reece Van Haaften talks to the head coach plus junior Nate Streveler and senior Gavin Hyer.

If you have a story you’d like featured on “The Hilight Zone Podcast” feel free to email the NewsChannel 7 sports team at sports@wsaw.com.

To view other Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can click here.

